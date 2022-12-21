PARKER ELEMENTARY
MRS. DIEHM’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means joy to the world. Everyone should be served with a present and served with joy.
Raygon Stifter
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means getting together and celabrating the birth of Jesus, and spending time with family.
Savanna Elmore
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is probably so much more different then other kids. Other kids enjoy the presents and food but what I like is spending time with family and celebrating Jesus’ birthday. Sure, I do love the presents although that is no way close to as important as family and Jesus.
Mari-Lynn Snider
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means joy and happiness. It bring me and my family together. It is so much fun when I am able to see my family. we bake cookies and talk.
Tristan Allen Jory
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me making Christmas cookies for Santa and Mrs. Claus. and spinding time with family and frinds. and Jesus birthday.
Tripp Shaver
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means spending time with family and opening presents. Christmas also means to bake cookies and to have a fun time.
Otis Hampton
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me to spend time with my family. Going over and stay with my family and we eat cookies.
McCormac Swanson
What does Christmas mean to you?
I love to spend time with my family. And I love it because it was wen Jesus was born and he made me so thats why. I love haveing fun with my family we can eat and have fun. I love Chrismas because its wen I open persents and serbate wen Jesus was born. That is what Chrismas mean to me.
Hallie McCool
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means spending time with my family. Christmas means having Jesus in my life.
Henry Britz
What does Christmas mean to you?
Chrismas is about Jesuses birthday and spending time with family.
Haven Edgman
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means alot to me because I get to see family I haven’t seen in a while and the presents they got for me and my sisters means they care for me and my sisters.
Aalexis Sell
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is joy. Christmas is about joy and celebrating with family. It is not about the presents. It is Jesus birthday on Christmas day that is why we celebrate. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Shelly Watson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a normal day to me becuse most of the day it’s just a normal day.
Branson Brownback
MRS. HAUPT’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
Is that it’s a family celabrition that I’m with my family. I love Christmas because I love being with my family.
Rynleigh Egidy
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me does not mean toys, elves, and Santa Claus. Christmas to me means the birth of Jesus Christ. That means I celabrate Jesus on Christmas instead of Santa Claus.
Kora Stainbrook
What does Christmas mean to you?
It is a time where family can come together to celebrate Christ and have fun.
Jake Mundell
What does Christmas mean to you?
The reason that I like Christmas is not because you get presents it’s because you get to see your family and get to have un with the people you love.
Bristol Ellison
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is love joy peace happeness faith and Crhistmas Spirt also Jesuses birthday and spending time with my family and cousins.
Waylon Watson
What does Christmas mean to you?
I get to decorate the tree with my family. And get presents.
Tucker Wilcox
What does Christmas mean to you?
What I like about Christmas is about family and it is joyful happienees what I love about Christmas is opening presents.
Gunner
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas is just being with my family and my friends. To me it’s not just about the gifts. It’s just about being with family and having fun and celebrating Crist.
Wyatt Hampton
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me .... is spending time with my family, eating yummy food, and celebrating Jesus’s birthday.
Cale Douglas Davey
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me .... is love, joy, faith, hope, and happiness. To me it isn’t all about the presents it is about the holiday spirit.
Lizzy Vitt
What does Christmas mean to you?
That we get to open prestens, but Christmas isnt about present it’s about love.
Tim Snickell
What does Christmas mean to you?
I get food and water and getting to decornate the tree and opening presens.
Chase Sewell
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is about being happy with your family and having fun. It’s really fun to hang out with your family. You can play in the snow with your brother and sister. You can have a lot of fun with everone you know. Have a great Christmas this year!
Coalten Burbank
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means alot to me. My uncles birthday is on Christmas. We go to my uncles and we play softball.
Carlos Hendricks
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is family.
Luciano Rodriguez
