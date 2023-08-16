No one genre can contain the music played by the Patrice Pike Band during one of their sets.
Their music is a dash of rock and roll, sprinkled in with some rhythm and blues, with just enough soul and jazz.
Pike wants to take the audience on a musical experience full of emotion from her journey on this earth.
She grew up in Dallas and moved to Austin in 1992.
She was the lead singer with the Sister Seven band and climbed the Billboard Charts with “Know What You Mean,” the title track from their album This the Trip.
When the band broke up, she continued to play with Sister Seven’s guitarist Wayne Sutton, and the two formed a musical project called Pike and Sutton. The two released the Heart is a Compass album in 2020.
Prior to landing at the Roots Festival in Paola, the Patrice Pike Band performed at the Saxon Pub in Austin, McGonigel’s Mucky Duck in Houston and the Blue Door in Oklahoma City.
She has toured with Alman Brothers, John Fogerty, Sarah McLaughlan, Blues Traveler, Ray Charles, Chris Isaac and the Dave Mathews Band.
She performed in the Austin City Limits Festival seven times and played at historic venues like Red Rocks, The Greek Theater, Pine Knob Amphitheater, Fox Theater and Moody Theater.
The Patrice Pike Band is scheduled to take the Roots Festival stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Pike founded the Step Onward Foundation in 2005, working with her foundation to break the cycle of homelessness for young adults and families at risk of homelessness.
