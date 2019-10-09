The annual Arnett family reunion was held on Sept. 15 in Lane. It was hosted by the Leigh Arnett family.
Descendants and other relatives of Lucien Thomas and Ella May Arnett who gathered to share a meal and family stories included: Juanita Mathews, Curtis and Mary Ann Slyter, Paola; Lois Brown, David Cawby, Osawatomie; April Nuessen and Wyatt Nuessen, Spring Hill; Jerry and Loretta Slyter, Ray Arnett, Garnett; Rachel Umbarger, Darla Arnett, Richmond; David and Sue Arnett, Tonya Gomez, Jose, Armoni, Gabriel, Adalyn, Princeton; Daniel, Angie, Hannah Arnett, Ottawa; Paul Ray, Ann Arnett, Leawood; Dianna Arnett, Cherryvale; Derrel, Della, Riley Jo Pressnell, Wichita; and Leigh Margaret, Lane.
