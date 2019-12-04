Members of the Busy Beavers 4-H Club met at 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Miami County Extension office in Paola.
The meeting was extra special as it was Achievement Night. It’s a time when the club members celebrate the accomplishments of the 4-Her’s year.
They also welcomed Busy Beaver Alumni as they shared a meal together prior to the meeting.
The next monthly meeting will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at the United Methodist Church in Paola.
