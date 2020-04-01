The monthly meeting of the Busy Beavers 4-H Club took place at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at the United Methodist Church in Paola.
Roll call was “your favorite U.S. President” in honor of President’s Day.
Gavin Shaw did a talk on skateboard tricks and equipment. Annabelle Shaw did a talk on how to make an Inspiration Box and how to help prevent suicide and battle depression. Gemma Downey did a demonstration on how to make an Origami Goat.
Johnny Stribling was in charge of recreation after the meeting.
