The monthly meeting of the Busy Beavers 4-H Club was held at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at the United Methodist Church in Paola.
At this month’s meeting it was the Installation of the 2020-2021 4-H Officers. October begins the new 4-H year.
The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Miami County Fairgrounds in Paola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.