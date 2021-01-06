The monthly meeting of the Busy Beavers 4-H Club was held at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the Miami County Fairgrounds in Paola.
The month was the 70th Anniversary of the Busy Beavers 4-H Club.
The club celebrated with a cake reception.
During the meeting it was also Club Achievement Night.
The Busy Beavers received their awards and recognition for their 2019-2020 4-H accomplishments.
