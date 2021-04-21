Chapter DO, P.E.O. officers Kimi Wilson, Nadine Bailey and Audrey Hodgson led the presentation and discussion of the organization’s budget and future goals at the April 12 meeting. Members attended by Zoom from homes and offices.
Other reports were presented by Cindy Manning, Beth Stout-Rhine and Margaret Hays. Bailey suggested a community participation project for the group.
Sharon Barden presented the program on the life and accomplishments of Newberry Medal winner Beverly Cleary. The children’s author died March 25 at the age of 104. Reading an excerpt from one of Cleary’s “Ramona Quimby” books, Barden clarified the way the creator of more than 40 books shared the essence of children’s lives.
Announcements, shared blessings and thank yous concluded the gathering. The next meeting will also be held virtually on April 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.