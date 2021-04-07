Cindy Manning recommended the book, "Dark Tide: The Great Molasses Flood of 1919" by Stephen Puleo to members of Chapter D.O., P..E.O., at their March 22 Zoom meeting.
She also listed other books selected by International Chapter for reading and review. Her membership report was one of those presented during the business meeting chaired by President Kimi Wilson.
In other chapter business, Wilson was selected as delegate to the virtual state convention in June. Joy Reavis is the alternate. Sharon Barden reported on a community project designed to thank and encourage school staff members.
Margaret Hays presented the program, "The Adventure Continues," describing women's lives in the 1860s and the rise of organizations such as P.E.O. They gave women the opportunity for relationships beyond the household and for uniting in common purpose. For P.E.O., that purpose is helping other women reach for the stars through education.
Thanks, brags and prayer requests ended the meeting. The group will meet again April 12.
