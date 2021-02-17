Jan Sanders presided at the Feb. 8 Zoom meeting of Chapter DO, P.E.O, facilitated by Nadine Bailey.
Members donned favorite face masks for a group picture commemorating the “time of Covid.”
Kimi Wilson, Cindy Manning, Judy Reinecker and Diana Walker comprise the nominating committee and will report at the next meeting. During the business meeting, the president announced that the 50th anniversary of the Kansas Sunflower Grant program will be celebrated at the virtual state convention in June. Two scholarships will be awarded to graduating senior girls.
In her letter to Kansas State President Susan Smith, Sanders summarized the year’s activities, stressing how DO members have learned, grown, changed, overcome, given, served and dared. It was unanimously approved.
Those attending shared thoughts of gratitude and grandbaby announcements.
The next Zoom meeting will be March 8 with election of officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.