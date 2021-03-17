Kimi Wilson is the new president of Osawatomie Chapter DO, P.E.O., elected at the group’s Zoom meeting March 8.
Jan Sanders, outgoing president, installed Wilson and the other officers for the coming year. They are Nadine Bailey, vice president; Joy Reavis, recording secretary; Sharonn Barden, corresponding secretary; Audrey Hodgson, treasurer; Beth Stout-Rhine, chaplain and Sharon Burgoon, guard.
During the business meeting, Sanders shared the new International goals regarding leadership, membership and project visibility. Bailey reported on the recent project “examination” results and awarded prizes to those completing it successfully.
Stout-Rhine gave the current technical report, and Margaret Hays provided information regarding the chapter’s two scholarship winners. They will be honored at the Osawatomie High School awards night.
Announcements of engagements, illnesses and recovery from Covid were shared. The new officers will determine the date of the next meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.