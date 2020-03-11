Darlene Hadsall and Cindy Manning hosted the Feb. 10 meeting of Chapter DO, P.E.O.
Lizzy and Becky Dunbar were social hour guests.
Jan Sanders presided over the business meeting, which included reports of committees, a review of project giving, discussion of finances and planning for both reciprocity and the annual pancake breakfast.
Reciprocity — a gathering of area chapters — will be held April 4. The breakfast has been scheduled for April 11. Beth Stout-Rhine reminded those present to continue being VIP.E.O.s.
Joy Reavis reported on possible project scholarship applicants. Balloting on new members ensued.
Sanders presented her President’s Letter — the yearly report of chapter activities to be sent to the state president. It was unanimously approved.
Members then shared brags, thank-yous and updates.
The latest meeting took place Feb. 24 at the home of Sharon Barden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.