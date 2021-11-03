Stephanie Brotherton, LMSW, mental health therapist with Hope Counseling Services of Paola, presented the program at the Oct.25 meeting of Chapter DO, P.E.O.
Demystifying the therapeutic process, she listed reasons people seek counseling and stressed the organization’s purpose of “women helping women.”
Kimi Wilson presided and Nadine Bailey hosted the virtual meeting. Routine business was addressed.
Judy Reinecker reported that chapter logos are still available at Donna and Viola’s for anyone wanting sweatshirts.
Expressions of gratitude, requests for prayers and baby announcements followed.
Wilson invited members to the Plum Creek Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 6.
The next meeting will also be virtual on Nov. 8. Joy Reavis will present the program.
