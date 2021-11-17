Nadine Bailey hosted and presided over the Nov. 8 virtual meeting of Chapter DO, P.E.O.
Joy Reavis, Sharon Barden, Lori Needham, Audrey Hodgson and Sharon Burgoon gave committee reports.
Members voted to donate a holiday basket of personal and snack items to women residing in the Kansas Suite at P.E.O.-owned Cottey College in Nevada, Mo.
The group then shared news of illnesses, babies, deaths and prayer requests.
Reavis presented a PowerPoint program on genealogy and DNA. Focusing on the strong women in her family, she urged those present to find and to tell the stories of their own families, reminding them that they are the links between generations.
The next meeting will be an in-person social Dec. 6. Spouses are invited to the Christmas dinner at the Osawatomie First United Methodist Church.
