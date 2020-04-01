Jan Sanders was re-elected president of Chapter DO, P.E.O. at the group’s March 10 meeting, hosted by Nancy Tyrrell and Julie Kirkland.
Other new officers include Tammy Walmann, Joy Reavis, Marilyn Cook, Audrey Hodgson, Beth STout-Rhine and Cindy Manning. Nadine Bailey will represent the chapter at the state convention.
Sanders presided over the business meeting, which included committee reports, correspondence and proposed amendments to the state constitution.
Sharon Barden distributed tickets for the April 11 pancake feed, and Darlene Hadsell reported on a prospective applicant for a Program in Continuing Education grant. Members agreed to sponsor that application.
Barden installed the new officers. Bailey and Manning led practice for the Radio Road Show.
The meeting closed with brags, thanks, reports of illnesses and words of encouragement.
