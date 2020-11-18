Nadine Bailey hosted the Nov. 9 Zoom meeting of Chapter DO, P.E.O., as members linked in from homes and offices.
Jan Sanders presided, conducting the business meeting and addressing new projects such as “Brighter Tomorrow” and candidates for scholarship grants.
Members then planned a combined virtual social and fundraiser to replace the annual Christmas/Birthday dinner. Instructions for the gift exchange and auction items will be shared by the social committee.
Sharon Burgoon expressed thanks for the drive-by parade celebrating her 50 years as a P.E.O. Baby announcements and illness reports followed.
The next meeting will be the social on Dec. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.