Diana Walker won the P.E.O. Bubble Ball grand prize at the Christmas meeting of Chapter DO, P.E.O.
That event, celebrated Dec. 9 at the Osawatomie United Methodist Church, honored the group’s 82nd anniversary. Spouses of members were guests.
Marilyn Cook and social committee members Nancy Tyrrell, Judy Reinecker and Carol Newkirk hosted the meeting. Chris’ Cafe catered the holiday meal.
President Jan Sanders welcomed guests, and Sharon Barden thanked all who helped with the vendor booth at the Christmas Festival.
Others vying for prizes during the evening’s competition included Tom Speck, Julie Kirkland, Kimi Wilson, Bernie Hadsall, Nadine Bailey, Beth Stout-Rhine and Bart Needham, candidates for the “close, but no cigar” award.
The next meeting will be Jan. 13 at the home of Marilyn Cook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.