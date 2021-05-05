Members of Osawatomie Chapter DO, P.E.O. discussed fundraisers, community service and bylaws amendments at their April 26 Zoom meeting.
President Kimi Wilson chaired the meeting, which was hosted by Nadine Bailey.
Sharon Barden, Joy Reavis, Bailey and Cindy Manning gave reports. Wilson shared proposed amendments to the Kansas State Chapter Bylaws regarding the P.E.O. Sunflower Corporation. Members will study those and make recommendations at the next meeting.
The garden stake project, a major fundraiser, will continue, but no decision was reached regarding a proposed community action project. New committee assignments were reviewed. Reports of illness and need for prayers ensued.
The next meeting will also be a virtual one on May 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.