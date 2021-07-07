President Kimi Wilson reported on the Kansas State P.E.O. convention to members of Chapter DO at their June 14 virtual meeting via Zoom.
Using the alphabet to describe events, Wilson shared facts such as DO is one of 250 chapters in the state with a combined membership of 9,863 women helping others to reach their educational goals. The theme for the coming year, selected by the incoming state president, is “Jazz It Up With P.E.O.”
Diana Walker, Joy Reavis, Audrey Hodgson and Sharon Burgoon gave committee reports in this last meeting before summer. Group brags included news of retirements, musical granddaughters, wedding plans and anniversary celebrations.
The next meeting will be a social event with details to be announced at a later date.
