Nadine Bailey hosted the virtual Jan. 10 meeting of chapter DO, P.E.O.
President Kimi Wilson chaired the meeting, which featured reports by Lori Needham, Audrey Hodgson, Joy Reavis, Beth Stout-Rhine, Carl Newkirk, Sharon Burgoon and Diana Walker.
Proceeds generated by the current online auction allowed the group to donate to six P.E.O. projects assisting women to further their education. Those projects included grants, loans and scholarships. Thank yous, brags and prayer requests followed.
Hodgson presented the Founders' Day program, showing a video of the lives of the organization's seven founders and their contributions to the sisterhood.
The next meeting will be Feb. 14, with Wilson presenting her President's Letter.
