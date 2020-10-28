Masked and distancing, members of Chapter DO, P.E.O. met for a business meeting Oct. 12.
Following precautions mandated by the International Chapter, DO members met at the First United Methodist Church in Osawatomie, hosted by Beth Stout-Rhine and Margaret Hays.
Before the meeting, members participated in a drive-by parade honoring Golden Girl Sharon Burgoon, a 50-year member of this Philanthropic Educational Organization.
Jan Sanders presided at the meeting, dealing with routine reports and the approval of seven proposed amendments to the state constitution. She then installed Nadine Bailey as the new vice president, replacing Tammy Walmann who resigned from that office. Report of the audit committee was accepted.
Because of the limitations imposed during the current pandemic, meetings will be held only to address needed business matters.
