Members of Chapter DO, P.E.O., the Philanthropic Educational Organization, held a Zoom social Dec. 14, celebrating the chapter’s 90th anniversary.
Nadine Bailey organized the meeting, linking members together. President Jan Sanders announced the guidelines for the “secret sister” gift exchange, and those attending displayed the presents received.
The group then joined in a fundraising auction of Christmas ornaments, P.E.O. keepsakes and homemade treats. Sanders’ stained glass picture and Lori Needham’s decorated holiday cookies kept bids climbing.
Treasurer Audrey Hodgson reminded members that dues are payable.
The next meeting will be Jan. 11.
