One more virtual meeting and then a lessening of Covid restrictions. That was the decision made by members of Chapter DO, P.E.O. at their meeting Feb. 28.
That choice was made in response to new guidelines from international headquarters. That news was shared by President Kimi Wilsoon who chaired the meeting. Nadine Bailey acted as hostess.
Sharon Burgoon, Lori Needham, Cindy Manning, Sharon Barden and Joy Reavis gave special reports.
Wilson reviewed proposed amendments to the organization’s constitution. Members will vote on those at the next meeting.
Chapter JB, Paola, invited the group to reciprocity April 2 at Holy Trinity School. Gift items collected earlier will be given to a women’s shelter.
Barden reviewed the current membership report. Margaret Hays will be moving from this area but will remain a non-resident part of DO. Personal announcements and thank-yous followed.
Reavis and Burgoon presented the program on P.E.O. Projects, conducting a quiz and telling of the success of Osawatomie women who had received organization grants in the past.
The next meeting will be March 14.
