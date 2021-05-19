In keeping with the purpose of their group, members of Chapter DO, P.E.O. — the Philanthropic Educational Organization — awarded college scholarships to Meadow Stull and Madoline Gibbons, graduating Osawatomie High School seniors.
Beth Stout-Rhine made the presentations at the annual OHS awards banquet on May 3. That announcement was one of many shared at the May 10 Zoom meeting of the chapter.
Kimi Wilson presided over the business meeting, which included reports by Stout-Rhine, Cindy Manning, Joy Reavis, Sharon Burgoon and Margaret Hays. Those attending approved proposed amendments to the Kansas State Chapter Bylaws and instructed their convention delegate to convey that approval.
Nadine Bailey expressed appreciation to those who wrote notes of encouragement to USD #367 staff members nearing completion of a difficult school year. Other thank yous, brags and prayer requests followed.
The next meeting will be June 14 and will feature a report on the state convention.
