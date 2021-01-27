Jan Sanders presided at the Jan. 11 Zoom meeting of Chapter DO, P.E.O., the Philanthropic Educational Organization.
Members attended from homes and offices. Focus of the business meeting was the group's donation to the organization's scholarship projects. The Brighter Tomorrow Program for Continuing Education led the list, followed by contributions to Sunflower Grants, Educational Loan Fund, Kansas Cottey, International Peace Scholarship and the P.E.O. Scholar Awards.
In other business, Beth Stout-Rhine gave the technical report and suggested ways and means projects for the coming year. Sanders reminded those present of Founders' Day on Jan. 21 and urged members to wear their P.E.O. emblems at that time. She also suggested a future "challenge" meeting at which a group photograph would be taken.
The June state convention will be virtual, but the Cottey College Vacation Classes will be held in person next August. The next meeting of the local chapter will be by Zoom on Feb. 8.
