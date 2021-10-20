Nadine Bailey presided at the Oct. 11 meeting of Chapter DO, P.E.O. The meeting was a virtual one, members’ choice to protect one another during the continuing Covid pandemic.
Beth Stout-Rhine, Sharon Burgoon, Joy Reavis and Sharon Barden presented reports. Thank-yous, compliments and prayer requests were shared.
Barden, corresponding secretary, read the summary from the recent 2021 convention of International Chapter which was held virtually last month in Portland. Amendment changes affecting local groups will go into effect after publication in the next issue of the P.E.O. Record.
The next meeting will also be a virtual one on Oct. 25. Stephanie Brotherton will present the program on Zoom.
