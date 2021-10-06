When members of Chapter DQ, P.E.O. gathered at Little Town for their most recent meeting, they discovered it was transformed into a New Orleans style venue for Mardi Gras.
With beads and masks of purple, green and gold, candles in hurricane holders and mock Hurricanes to drink it visually announced the theme for the year, “Jazz It Up w/ P.E.O.”
There was agreement among the 16 members present it was indeed a festive celebration to be back together again after the many virtual meetings of the past months. Yearbooks were presented by the committee of Michelle Latto, Elizabeth Davidson, Christy Levings, Cindy Wilbur and Shari Latto.
During the business meeting, Christy Levings, president, reviewed items to be voted upon at the 75th Convention of International Chapter in Portland, Oregon, which will be virtual.
The chapter voted to sponsor the STAR scholarship recipient from Linn County. STAR scholarships are awarded to exceptional high school women to attend post-secondary educational education in the next academic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.