On the second Tuesday of February, president Christy Levings convened the meeting of Chapter DQ, P.E.O. via Zoom. It was again a change from the scheduled in-person meeting, but 13 members participated.
Shari Latto, treasurer, reported sending contributions to all of the educational scholarships and awards that P.E.O. supports. DQ is an “ELF Legacy” chapter. The Educational Loan Fund is the oldest philanthropy, established in 1907. The loan can be used for women pursuing education in health care such as CNA, LPN or RN degrees, in addition to completion of college and university degrees.
Suzie McIntire gave the program about the Dark Origins of Valentine’s Day. Dating back to ancient Rome to the present, it has been celebrated in many different ways. Hallmark cards and Stover’s Chocolates, with Kansas City connections, are often part of the worldwide observation.
