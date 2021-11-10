Michelle Kaiser, co-owner of Home Town, gave a hands-on demonstration on fall décor for the program at the Chapter DQ, P.E.O. meeting Oct. 26.
She showed how to use items over in each season by switching elements that define the season using texture and color. Home Town provides floral services, catering and a subscription seasonal box program.
At previous meetings, Ramona Willig gave a profile of the chapter’s student for 2021-2022 IPS Partners in Peace. Her native country is Colombia, and she is pursuing a Master’s Degree at KU in Acquired Neurogenic Communication/ Swallowing also known as Dysphagia. Her probable graduation date is July of 2022.
The Blessings Basket donations were designated for the 50th Anniversary of Sunflower Grants. June Powell, who died in 2019, was on the board that created Sunflower Grants in 1971. It is a one-time grant available to any Kansas resident in financial distress and unable to find sufficient help from other sources.
Meetings have been in the homes of members with masks and also virtually.
