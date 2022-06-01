Chapter DQ, P.E.O. members learned that Rileigh Elizabeth Dale and Brooklyn Harmon received the chapter’s two scholarships presented at the USD 368 Endowment Awards night.
The chapter voted to approve sending Olathe Medical Endowment $100 toward the Miami County Medical Center’s therapy water pool renovation during the business meeting at the April 29 meeting at the home of Eunice Wilbur.
Also approved was to adopt two Cottey College students in the Kansas Suite to receive care packages during finals week.
Members celebrated Mari Tetwiler’s news that she has written a children’s book titled “Betty and Her Red Wagon” planned for release in September.
The program was given by Anna Perkins about books available at the Paola Free Library, and she brought books for members to take and read.
The May 10 meeting was at Miami County Historical Museum and included a tour of the Indian Room led by LeAnne Shields.
