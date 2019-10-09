Members of Chapter DQ, P.E.O. and their guests recently gathered at 11 a.m. at Little Town for English Tea prior to attending the movie “Downton Abbey.”
Tables were centered with tea pots and tea sets, and the menu included cucumber dill sandwiches, eggs, scones with butter and jam and fresh fruit.
Hats were worn to add to the authenticity of the 1927 era of the movie and set the mood for the movie, which was a continuation of the popular PBS series. Only in the movie the King of England announces his visit to this grand manor in Yorkshire, which requires great preparation. It is entertainment with a happy ending.
Ann Funk entered chapter eternal Sept. 19, and her memorial will be observed at an upcoming business meeting.
