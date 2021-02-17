The latest Zoom meeting of Chapter DQ, P.E.O. on Feb. 9 found 14 members gathered for a business meeting.
Three representatives from the newly formed Paola High School FFA Food pantry joined the meeting to give the program. One student wanting to make a difference had an idea of how to address a local problem some students faced: going home to an empty pantry and had nothing to cook a hot meal.
Once it was voiced, other students embraced the idea, and now it is used by about 40 students daily. Middle School students learned about it and donated 1,000 items. Chapter DQ learned of it and has contributed three times more than the chapter initially voted to give. And donations are still coming in. Fortunately, there was an empty office for storage!
In upcoming days, they plan to have mini bags and bags of staples already filled for pick-up. Members enjoyed learning of how an idea to combat hunger was implemented and has made a difference for many PHS students.
Members learned that the Reciprocity Meeting of area chapters has been canceled, hopefully to resume next year.
