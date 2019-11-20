Members of Chapter DQ met at the home of Stephanie Connell for a 1 p.m. meeting and program on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Lila Holler presided at the business meeting. A card was signed for Dorothy Chancellor, who is in a rehab facility in Spring Hill following a recent car accident.
Stephanie has contacted the group’s IPS student from India who expressed appreciation for the support and welcome she has received. Stephanie also read selections from the Plains Journal newsletter. The state president, Liz Meyers, suggested ways chapters can help in their local communities and encouraged involvement.
Since Meyers wrote her letter, she has unexpectedly died, so she was remembered with the reading of her obituary. The chapter voted to send a contribution to Cottey College in her memory.
In keeping with her hopes and ideas, DQ members spent time following the business meeting assembling personal care packages for Paola Middle and Paola High School girls and also for My Father’s House.
Michelle Latto, Elizabeth Davidson and Christy Levings brought items to assemble in Ziploc bags, and then they delivered the kits following the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.