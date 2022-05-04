Jaden Argerorowos, Gus Cook, Elsie Fleming, Dylan George, Tori Kresch and Nathan Troutman, who are all forensics students at Paola High School, were on hand to perform following Chapter DQ’s 90th birthday luncheon at the Paola Country Club on April 12.
Michelle Latto and Christy Levings were hostesses for the celebration that honored two 50-year members, Shirley Banks and Shari Latto. The chapter collected over 90 items to donate to My Father’s House.
Fifteen members and guests enjoyed being together after many COVID cancelations.
