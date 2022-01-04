Dec. 14 was an extraordinary day. The temperature was warm and sunny. Members of Chapter DQ, P.E.O. and their guests gathered at Paola Country Club for the chapter’s annual Holiday Auction.
Over forty were seated at tables for four. Reciprocity Group members from Osawatomie, Louisburg, La Cygne and Paola, along with members from chapters supporting the International Peace Scholarship student at Kansas University and guests of DQ members, were among those present.
Before Brunch was served, Christy Levings, DQ president, introduced members of the Paola High School FFA Chapter who started the food pantry and which is currently serving thirty students. She also introduced a representative from My Father’s House who was given the fleece blankets made at a recent meeting. Both received monetary donations from the chapter.
Auctioneers were Stacy Banks, Michelle Latto and Judy Miller. At the end of the afternoon a record-breaking amount of over three thousand dollars was raised from a variety of items. It will be used for P.E.O. projects as well as local donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.