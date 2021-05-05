The meeting of Chapter DQ on April 27 had 14 members gathered via Zoom for a business meeting.
Christy Levings, chapter president, conducted the meeting and as delegate reviewed the bylaws to be voted on at the upcoming virtual Convention of Kansas State Chapter to be held in June.
Shari Latto, treasurer, announced a total of $1,763 from the recent Spring Fling Auction. Mari Tetwiler announced Molly Kane and Rylee Pratt are the two chapter DQ recipients of the USD 368 Endowment Scholarships.
