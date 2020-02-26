Members of Chapter DQ, P.E.O. met at the home of Mary Ann Grimes on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Sharon Lybarger was co-hostess. Lila Holler presided at the business meeting.
Members brought food items to be delivered to the Paola Food Pantry, a project of PACA.
Judy Norris reported on the Educational Loan Fund, the oldest P.E.O. project. ELF was established in 1907 to lend money to qualified women students to assist them in securing a higher education.
She asked the question, “is it really true that ELF is lending over a million dollars per month?” The answer is yes, it is really true.
Policy changes made in 2014 increased loan amounts and extended payback periods to eight and 10 years. She reviewed the responsibilities of the sponsoring chapter to encourage finding a qualified candidate.
A memorial service for longtime member Pat Griffin was given by officers Lila Holler, Christy Levings, Elizabeth Davidson and Sharon Lybarger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.