On Tuesday, Sept. 10, members of Chapter DQ, P.E.O. resumed meeting following the summer break.
Seventeen members enjoyed a tasty lunch at Little Town planned by the yearbook committee. During the business meeting the planned activities in the new yearbook were reviewed.
The theme for the year is Build + Grow + Live. Committee members are Christy Levings, chairperson; Cindy Wilbur, Michelle Latto, Elizabeth Davidson, Jayme Morris and Shari Latto.
Christy explained the symbol for the theme is a chambered nautilus shell which represents longevity and was chosen for the 150th anniversary of P.E.O.
The state president’s letter from the Plains Journal was read by Stephanie Connell. June Powell entered chapter eternal Aug. 18, and her memorial will be observed at the next business meeting.
Shari Latto, delegate, was given a newly designed 150-year pendant to wear when she represents area chapters at the 150th International Meeting in Des Moines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.