Due to the increase in Covid, Christy Levings, president of Chapter DQ, P.E.O., called upon members to be flexible and adapt, so the January 11 meeting was via Zoom.
Michelle Latto reported on Cottey College which has been a project for ninety-four years. Cottey is a small four-year women’s college in Nevada, MO, offering bachelor’s degrees in arts and science. Kansas scholarships are available to students who have been accepted. The deadline is February 1 for the following fall. Fifty-two percent of students enrolled receive scholarships.
Ramona Willig gave the Founders’ Day program showing pictures of the seven young women who were remembered with their vision and contribution to the organization. P.E.O. was founded January 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
The program’s next meeting will be all members answering the question: What would you take with you if you were going in a covered wagon to Oregon?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.