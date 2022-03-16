At the March 8 meeting of Chapter DQ, P.E.O., 14 members met at the home of Shari Latto or via Zoom for the annual election of officers.
Lila Holler, chair of the nominating committee, nominated the following who were elected: President, Christy Levings; Vice President, Lila Holler; Recording Secretary, Elizabeth Davidson; Corresponding Secretary, Anna Perkins; Treasurer, Shari Latto; Chaplain, Suzie McIntire; Delegate to State Convention, Christy Levings; Alternate Delegate, Lila Holler. Judy Miller swore in the officers who were present.
Shari Latto presented the budget for the next year, which was approved.
Shirley Banks thanked the officers for their efforts to navigate the meetings electronically for the past year.
