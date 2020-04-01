Chapter DQ, P.E.O. members met at the Price Chopper Headquarters meeting room at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Jayme Morris was the hostess for the meeting and Judy Norris assisted with refreshments. President Lila Holler presided at the business meeting.
Wilma Stainbrook gave information about the P.E.O. Foundation, which was established in 1961 as a non-profit corporation to encourage tax-deductible giving to the educational and charitable projects of P.E.O. From the gifts received, the 2019 distribution of undesignated funds amounted to $1,937,2241.
Projects receiving funds were: Star Scholarship 421,158; Scholar Awards $310,000; Program for Continuing Education $395,000; International Peace Scholarships $315,000; Cottey College $246,637; Educational Loan Fund $239,446. The chapter memorial gift for Pat Griffin was sent to the Foundation.
Members also learned that the chapter will fund two $1,000 Endowed Scholarships from the USD 368 Endowment Fund for graduating senior girls this spring.
Following the business meeting, members cut and tied fleece blankets for Lakemary and My Father’s House.
