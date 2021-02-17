Thirteen Chapter JB, P.E.O. members met virtually on Feb. 9.
The final slate of officers was determined and is to be voted on at the March meeting.
Installation will also take place in March.
Loretta Verhaghe read her President’s letter, which is to be submitted to the Kansas State P.E.O.’s president.
This letter is a summary of the past year of meetings, activities, goals and accomplishments.
Member Kim Muckelbauer gave an uplifting program on “Self Care,” encouraging us to take care of ourselves as much as we do our family and friends.
She gave us several practical suggestions on how we might go about doing this.
The next meeting will again be virtual and will take place on March 9.
- Submitted by Rosy King
