Eighteen members of Chapter JB, P.E.O. and one guest met for a holiday social Dec. 10 at Fire Lake Soapery in Paola.
Members took a tour of the business, which has been much expanded since moving from the west side of the Square to 5 E. Piankishaw St.
Members were then given the opportunity to select scents and make a winter candle.
The social committee provided snacks as members milled around, looking at soap products and other merchandise.
Later, members enjoyed conversing with one another over a supper of soups, bread and eggnog cheesecake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.