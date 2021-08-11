Chapter JB has been busy this summer.
On June 22, chapter members met in the home of Texanna Ollenberger. Stacy McKinney provided a light supper with several dishes made from recipes taken from a South Dakota PEO cookbook.
The program was presented by Texanna’s granddaughter, Madalynn Ollenberger. Maddie is a talented artist who has studied at the Nelson Art Gallery and has had one of her works on display there. Maddie shared some of her paintings, sketches, and other pieces of artwork, talked about her art studies, and answered questions.
On July 14, Chapter JB met in the home of Kathy Nicholson. Linda Gibson provided refreshments, including pie made with lemons from her tree in Arizona. Following the business meeting, Rosy King gave a program on “The Procedure for Efficient Business Meetings.”
For Chapter JB’s Aug. 3 social, eight members carpooled to Fort Scott to participate in a tour of the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes. The stories of numerous unsung heroes were on display, but the main story here was the story of Irena Sendler, a social worker in the Warsaw Ghetto of Poland, who rescued 2,500 children from certain death by smuggling them out of the Ghetto.
Irena’s story was discovered by three teenagers from Uniontown High School, near Fort Scott. Their National History Day project grew to include hundreds of performances of the play they wrote and several trips to Poland to meet Irena and learn more about the reality of the Warsaw Ghetto. Twenty-two years later, performances of their play are still being scheduled internationally.
Chapter JB members were delighted to hear the story from one of those original teens, Megan Stewart Felt, now an employee at the museum, as well as from Norm Conard, the history teacher who inspired them to put this project together. Prior to the museum tour, JB members had read the book by Jack Mayer, “Life in a Jar: the Irena Sendler Project.”
Submitted by Rosy King
