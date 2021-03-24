Chapter JB, P.E.O. met virtually on March 9.
The following new officers for 2021-2022 were elected: President — Loretta Verhaghe; Vice President — Mary Ure; Recording Secretary — Rosy King; Corresponding Secretary — Shirley Ferley; Treasurer — Judy Welter; Chaplain — Kim Muckelbauer; Guard — JoLynn Gasper. Installation followed the election.
Projects highlighted during the meeting were the Educational Loan Fund and the International Peace Project.
Judy Welter reported that the scholarship committee had met and selected a student to receive our chapter’s local scholarship.
A fundraising project during the Spring Farm Tour was discussed.
Stacy McKinney gave a program that highlighted the PEO international website, showing members how to find specific information and obtain ideas for programs.
Chapter JB will have two meetings in April, one of them a virtual social.
