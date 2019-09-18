Thirteen Chapter JB, P.E.O. members and five guests recently traveled to Prairie Village to experience a little Japanese culture.
They ate at Jun’s Japanese Restaurant. The experience included sitting at sunken tables, eating sushi and other authentic Japanese cuisine, and for some, using chopsticks.
Their following regular meeting was held in the home of Becky Ryckert on Sept. 10.
Kim Muckelbauer and Sabra Huffman were initiated as new members.
Following the initiation and business meeting, Marsha Schaub gave a program on the history of the P.E.O. initiation ceremony.
