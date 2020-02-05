Chapter JB, P.E.O. members met Jan. 14 in the home of Janet Rhea to begin a new year of supporting women locally, nationally and internationally.
At the end of their social time and business meeting, members enjoyed a humorous and inspiring story read by President Mary Ure about PEO’s original seven founders, a great tribute to Founders Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.