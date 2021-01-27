Twelve Chapter JB, P.E.O. members met through Zoom to conduct their January meeting.
With the addition of a past member Zooming from Wyoming, the Zoom host connecting from Arizona, and the rest of the members connecting from Paola, the club had as many in attendance as they did when meeting in person.
Most of the current officers will continue to serve in their posts for the next year. There was a reminder of international, state, and local dues being due in February.
Dues plus love gifts (replacing fundraisers during this year of Covid) will be supporting eight different projects, most of them helping women in education through scholarships and grants.
January 21 is "Wear Your Pin Day" for PEO members. If you see a woman wearing a star pin that day, ask her what PEO does and what it means to her.
