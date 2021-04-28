Members of Chapter JB, P.E.O. met through Zoom on April 13.
The club members are looking forward to meeting in person for both an upcoming social and a regular meeting. Many had busy schedules as only nine were in attendance.
Delegates for both the state and national virtual conventions were confirmed. Stacy McKinney will attend the state convention, with Linda Gibson as alternate. Rosy King will attend the International convention.
The social committee will be contacting all members with details of the social on April 27.
Judy Welter presented the program. She asked each member in attendance to respond to the question, “What unexpected blessing did you receive from the virus pandemic?” Answers were varied, and some, who had suffered other challenges as well, had to dig deep to find a blessing. But there seemed to be a lesson from it all: “We can adapt!”
