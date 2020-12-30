Twelve members participated in Chapter JB’s first online social on Tuesday, Dec. 8, via Zoom.
The social committee asked Sisters who planned to participate to dress festively, bring their favorite drink, and prepare ahead of time to share three things: 1) a family Christmas tradition, 2) a kitchen tip, and 3) three statements about themselves, two being true and one being a lie. Everyone lied really well, as the winner guessed only five lies out of 12. This game revealed some interesting things about each other and made for lively discussion.
On Sunday, Nov. 29, Kathy Nicholson opened her door to find 15 of her Chapter JB Sisters standing on her lawn with a yard sign congratulating her on being a PEO Golden Girl, an honor that is presented to women who have been PEO members for 50 years. She also received cards and flowers from those present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.